KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire at the TGI Friday’s location in Cross Lanes.

Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is still active, but no injuries have been reported.

West Side, Institute, Nitro and Cross Lanes Fire Departments are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.