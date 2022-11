KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a fire in Alum Creek.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out at a “residential structure” on Chandler Hill in Alum Creek around 12:57 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Dispatchers say there is no word at this time if the home was occupied or if anyone has been injured.

The Alum Creek volunteer fire department is on the scene.