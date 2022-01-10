UPDATE: Trailer damaged in Boyd County fire, family got out safely

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple crews are on the scene of a furnace fire at a trailer in Boyd County.

Boyd County 911 officials tell WOWK 13 News the fire broke out around 9:15 a.m. this morning, Monday, Jan. 10 in the 1300 block of Christine Avenue. Several fire departments responded to the scene.

Crews say they believe the fire started in an electric heater and that the trailer was “pretty damaged.” Officials tell 13 News crews were able to put the fire completely out within 20 minutes, however, the trailer is “probably a total loss.”

According to Westwood Fire Department Chief Tim England, a grandmother and her four grandchildren were in the trailer and everyone made it out okay. He also says crews pulled two dogs and two cats out of the fire.

The Westwood, Summit-Ironville, Flatwoods and Russell fire departments all responded.