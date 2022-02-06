Crews battle fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says there was a fire on Timbercrest Drive last night on Feb. 5, 2022.

They say at 10 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2022, the Pinch VFD and the Malden VFD were dispatched toTimbercrest Drive for a structure fire in a detached garage that extended to the residence.

The homeowners were home, according to the Facebook post, but they made it out safely.

Engine 23, Engine 21, Squad 2, Engine 32, Squad 3, and Tanker 276 from the Air Guard Fire Department were on the scene until approximately 1 a.m.

Metro 911 says that Kanawha County Ambulance was also on the scene.