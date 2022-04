CHESAPEAKE, WV (WOWK) — Crews battled a fire overnight in the 11,000 block of Venable Avenue in Chesapeake.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 3:30 a.m.

They say no one was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Chesapeake VFD, East Bank VFD, Marmet VFD and Kanawha County Ambulance all responded to the fire.