A Davis Creek house was destroyed in a fire Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photographer Michael Magee)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a fire in Kanawha County.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 3:08 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in the 2400 block of Smith Road in Davis Creek.

Dispatchers say the fire was fully involved when crews arrived on scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Davis Creek, Alum Creek and Jefferson volunteer fire departments and the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority responded to the scene.