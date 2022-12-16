UPDATE (3:43 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16): An elderly woman is in the hospital following a fire at a home in Elkview.

It broke out around 2 p.m. on Blue Creek Rd.

Right now, it is not clear how the fire started.

As our 13 News crew was on the scene Friday afternoon, the family was also there trying to salvage what they could from the home that crews say was destroyed by the smoke and flames.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Elkview area.

Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is fully-involved and on Blue Creek Rd.

No injuries have been reported.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.