GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK)—Crews battled a fire in Gallipolis on Wednesday morning.

The Gallipolis Fire Department and the Point Pleasant Fire Department responded to a fire on York Drive at 6:55 a.m.

On arrival, a vacant structure was fully engulfed in flames. Crews say it had been burning for quite some time.

The fire was extinguished at around 10:30 a.m.

There was no threat to neighboring homes, and no other structures were affected.

State Fire Marshals are investigating the fire.