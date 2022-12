HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are investigating a house fire that happened in Huntington Monday morning.

According to the Huntington Fire Department, a call came in around 10:25 a.m. about a fire on 28th St., and heavy smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived on the scene.

Huntington FD says that everyone made it out safely, and no injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshall will investigate the cause of the fire, and the Red Cross has been called in to help the family.