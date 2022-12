LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Griffithsville Area of Lincoln County.

The call came in around 11:30 Monday morning.

According to dispatchers flames were coming out of the roof of the home along old Route 3, which is also known as Straight Fork Road.

Dispatchers believe everyone made it out of the home safely.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.