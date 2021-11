NITRO, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Nitro.

Courtesy: Nitro Fire Department

The fire broke out along 33rd street shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers tell WOWK that no injuries are being reported at this time.

13 News has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.