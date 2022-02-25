NITRO, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire in Nitro Friday morning.

Officials with the Nitro Fire Department say that the fire is at a vacant apartment building known as Manor Court. They say this is the third abandoned building fire to happen in Nitro this week.

Courtesy: Nitro Fire Department

They say that the fire was under control within 10 minutes. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

No injuries have been reported.

At least seven fire departments have responded to the scene.

The road is shut down in that area.