Crews battle garage fire in Kanawha County after explosion

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Cross Lanes. The fire is happening in the 600th Block of Stewart Park. The call came in shortly after 7:30 Thursday morning, August 29th, 2019.

According to Mike Oakley with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, the fire is suspicious in nature. Neighbors say the garage caught fire after an explosion.

Nitro Fire Department, Institute and Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department responded, along with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and KCEAA assisting.

No report of injuries at this time. WOWK 13 News Reporter Haley Kosik is on scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.