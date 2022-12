LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Chapmanville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Logan County on Saturday morning.

CFD says crews arrived around 5 a.m. at the structure on Hallmark Drive. Crews dealt with freezing temperatures and a -16 degree wind chill, CFD says.

(Photo courtesy of CFD)

No one was injured in the incident, according to fire officials.

Other responders included Henlawson Volunteer Fire Department, Lake VFD, Harts VFD, and the Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority.