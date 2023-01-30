UPDATE: (1 P.M. Jan. 30, 2023) – Officials say a house is a total loss after a fire broke out at a home on Hillcrest Drive in Charleston this morning.

Neighbors tell WOWK 13 News that no one was home at the time of the fire, but that it was occupied by a family.

Officials say no one was injured in the fire.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke out around noon at a home on Hillcrest Drive.

Fire on Hillcrest Drive in Charleston, West Virginia (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Fire Department)

Fire on Hillcrest Drive in Charleston, West Virginia (Photo Courtesy: WV 511)

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.