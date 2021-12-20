UPDATE: Teen gets younger siblings out of home during fire

Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say the fire broke out shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20 at a home in the 800 block of Glendale Drive. (Photo Courtesy: of the Charleston Fire Department)

UPDATE: (4:06 P.M. Dec. 20, 2021): Authorities say a house is a loss after a fire broke out this morning.

The Charleston Fire Department’s fire marshal RJ Symms says the fire was accidental and burned the kitchen and living room.

Symms says a teenager was home with their two younger siblings at the time of the fire, and the teen was able to get everyone out safely.

The CFD fire marshal also says the Red Cross is helping the family.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a residential fire in Charleston.

Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say the fire broke out shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20 at a home in the 800 block of Greendale Drive. Officials say the home was occupied, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire or the extent of the damage at this time.