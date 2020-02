Fire crews are on scene of a fatal fire in Huntington (13 News staff)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in a house fire in the River City.

According to Huntington Fire, the fire was reported just before 7:45 p.m. on Charleston Avenue in Huntington.

The house was fully-engulfed already when fire crews arrived on scene.

Huntington Police Department and Huntington Fire Department investigating fatal fire. Happened on the corner of Charleston Ave and 17th St. One fatality confirmed. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/aWgOXSHTMD — Lily Bradley (@lbradleyTV) February 28, 2020

Huntington Fire, Huntington Police, and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.

