Crews battle house fire in Saint Albans

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 confirms crews are on the scene of a working house fire in Saint Albans.

Officials say the fire was called in at 11:11 a.m. Metro 911 says that the fire is taking place on the 2700 block of Knox Avenue in Saint Albans.

They say that there were injuries, but they do not know the extent of the injuries. They say that no one has been taken to the hospital.

The Saint Albans Fire Department, the Nitro Fire Department, the Jefferson Fire Department, the Saint Albans Police Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance are on the scene.