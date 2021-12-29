Crews battle house fire in South Charleston

UPDATE (11:18 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29): A family is displaced after a fire destroyed their home on Wednesday morning.

A call came into 911 just before 9:30 a.m., and when crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

An elderly couple lived at this home. The wife is fine, but her husband was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The wife said she was upstairs, and her husband was downstairs eating breakfast when the fire broke out. The couple had two dogs, and one of them didn’t make it out of the fire alive.

About 17 firefighters were on the scene of the fire, and crews are still working to determine its cause.

UPDATE (10:55 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29): According to South Charleston FD, this house is a total loss.

HAPPENING NOW: Crews are on the scene on Upton Dr. in South Charleston. The house is a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. More details at noon! @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/TzuzUhq4a4 — Moriah Davis (@MDavisReports) December 29, 2021

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Kanawha County Metro, crews are on the scene of a working fire at a house on the 900 block of Upton Drive in South Charleston.

The South Charleston fire chief tells 13 News that this is a fully-involved fire.

There is no word yet on whether there are any injuries.

13 News has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story with any new information.