HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews battled a house fire in Huntington this morning.

According to Cabell County Dispatchers, the fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at a house in the 700 block of Adams Avenue in Huntington.

Dispatchers say they believe the house is abandoned. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller one firefighter sustained a minor burn on his hand, and no other injuries were reported.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.