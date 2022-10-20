UPDATE (12:30 P.M. Oct. 20, 2022) – Crews spent hours battling the flames at a beloved restaurant in Martin, Kentucky this morning.

Floyd County Dispatch, tells 13 News the fire broke out at ‘Fat Boys Grill and Tavern’ just after 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning, Oct. 20, 2022. Fire departments from Martin, Maytown and Garrett responded to the scene.

Local residents say ‘Fat Boys Grill and Tavern’ is the community’s “go-to restaurant” that has always served “good, homestyle cooking.” Residents say they are heartbroken for the owner’s loss.

“I really hope she [the owner] builds back,” said local resident Randy Martin. “Because it’s a good place. You feel at home here. I’m gonna miss it and I know the whole place will.”

Firefighters say they had to ask for an increase in water pressure as they tried to get the blaze under control.

There is no word at this time on what caused the fire.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY. (WOWK) – Multiple fire departments were called to fight the flames at a popular restaurant in Martin, Kentucky, this morning.

Floyd County Dispatch, tells 13 News the fire broke out at ‘Fat Boys Grill and Tavern’ just after 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning, Oct. 20, 2022.

Fire departments from Martin, Maytown and Garrett responded to the scene. Dispatch says the departments have asked for a water pressure increase as they try to get the flames under control.

Main Street in Martin is closed right now as crews battle those flames.

No injuries have been reported.

We will continue to post updates as we learn more information.