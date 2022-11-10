CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Forestry says they are working with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and local fire departments to contain a fire in the Kanawha State Forest.

The Division of Forestry says approximately 120 acres are currently burning and staff are working to manage the situation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials are asking the community to stay away from the area for their safety as well as for the safety of the crews working to put out the wildfire.

The Division of Forestry is asking West Virginians to refrain from burning until weather conditions improve as the current high winds and dry weather can cause fires to spread more quickly.