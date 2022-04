HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — A familiar farmhouse in Hurricane caught on fire earlier today.

Mayor Scott Edwards, City of Hurricane, says crews were dispatched to the Woodworth Farm on Main Street in Hurricane around 6:45 p.m.

He says the house was purchased from Sears sometime between 1915 and 1920. It was brought to Hurricane by a train.

Crews were dispatched to the Woodworth Farm on Main Street around 6:45 p.m. (Photo Courtesy: Mayor Scott Edwards, City of Hurricane)

The house has been vacant for around 20 years, according to Edwards.

He says crews from Hurricane, Culloden and Teays Valley responded to the fire.