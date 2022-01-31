Crews battle massive fire in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The CBC Fire Department says they battled a fire in Craigsville overnight on Jan. 31, 2022.

They say at 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2022, the CBC Fire Department was alerted of a structure fire on Kodiak Lane.

Photo Courtesy: CBC Fire Department

The fire involved a trailer with an attached garage.

When firefighters were trying to put out the fire, according to their Facebook post, they were met with, “cold conditions, icy roads, and a faulty hydrant that hampered fire fighting efforts.”

No injuries were reported.

The Richwood Fire Department responded to a Mutual Aid Alarm to assist with the fire. Richwood FD says that the Summersville Fire Department and the Cowen Volunteer Fire Department also assisted with the fire.