All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Crews battle massive fire in Nicholas County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: CBC Fire Department

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The CBC Fire Department says they battled a fire in Craigsville overnight on Jan. 31, 2022.

They say at 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2022, the CBC Fire Department was alerted of a structure fire on Kodiak Lane.

  • Photo Courtesy: CBC Fire Department
  • Photo Courtesy: CBC Fire Department
  • Photo Courtesy: CBC Fire Department

The fire involved a trailer with an attached garage.

When firefighters were trying to put out the fire, according to their Facebook post, they were met with, “cold conditions, icy roads, and a faulty hydrant that hampered fire fighting efforts.”

No injuries were reported.

The Richwood Fire Department responded to a Mutual Aid Alarm to assist with the fire. Richwood FD says that the Summersville Fire Department and the Cowen Volunteer Fire Department also assisted with the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS