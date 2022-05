TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Crews battled a fire in the Smith Creek Road area of Tornado overnight.

The Jefferson VFD says they were dispatched to the area at around 3 a.m.

Photo Courtesy: Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department

Jefferson VFD, Tornado VFD, West Side VFD, Institute VFD, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the KCEAA all responded to the fire.