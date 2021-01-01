Crews battle multiple Charleston fires

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on scene of multiple structure fires in Charleston this morning.

According to dispatchers, one victim was entrapped in a structure fire on the 500 block of Ruffner Avenue but has since been located. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Crews are also on the scene at a blaze on the 1500 block of Washington St. West.

Metro dispatchers say they received reports of flames going through the structure’s roof.

We’ll bring you more details at they become available.