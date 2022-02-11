UPDATE (4:29 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11): According to our crew on the scene, one outbuilding was destroyed, and another one was damaged in this fire.

Photo by Joe Fitzwater

Photo by Joe Fitzwater

The owner of the property had an outdoor fire going on Thursday night, which he thought he let burn all the way down. He put more brush on top of the pile, and the fire spread to a nearby field. About a quarter of an acre of the field was burned.

The fire has been put out, and no injuries were reported.

The owner of the property will likely be cited.

Ripley, Cottageville, Southern Jackson, Silverton and Ravenswood fire departments responded.

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are battling multiple structure fires in Ripley on Friday afternoon.

Assistant Ripley Fire Chief Chuck Hitt tells 13 News that a fully-involved structure fire on the 600 block of Old Stone Ridge Road overlooking the west side of Ripley started a brush fire in the area.

The brush fire spread due to high winds on the hill, but crews say they have it under control.

They will now focus on putting out fires at multiple structures in the area. At least two outbuildings are on fire, and one other structure may be affected.

Jackson County Dispatch tells 13 News that every fire station in Jackson County is on the scene.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.