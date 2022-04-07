UPDATE: (2:45 P.M. April, 7, 2022): Crews have extinguished a fire that broke out at a home in Nitro.

Six fire departments responded to the scene and were able to put out the fire in 20 minutes. Crews say the damage was mostly in the back of the home.

Officials say everyone made it out of the home safely and no injuries were reported.

The fire broke out at a home in the 3900 block of 39th Street East in Nitro at approximately 1:25 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Digital Reporter Amanda Barber)

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Nitro along the Kanawha-Putnam County line.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, crews have confirmed an entrapment in the fire, but cannot confirm how many people are trapped in the home.

The fire broke out at a home in the 3900 block of 39th Street East in Nitro at approximately 1:25 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The Nitro Fire Department is on scene.