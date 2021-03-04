Crews battle overnight fire in Hurricane

PUTNAM COUNTY (WOWK) – Fire crews from three counties spent the early morning hours battling a major house fire in Hurricane.

The fire at a two-story home on Deleware Drive broke out at about 1:30 a.m.

The family was home, but made it out safely. No injuries were reported.

#BREAKINGOVERNIGHT: Multiple counties responded to a large house fire in Putnam County around 1:45 am this morning. A family of 3 and a dog all made It out safely. Crews have left the scene but hotspots are still burning. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/3hmy5wlOKD — Mackenzie Koch (@MackenzieWOWK13) March 4, 2021

Crews from Hurricane, Culloden and Teays Valley responded, as well as help from neighboring Cabell and Kanawha Counties.