Crews battle overnight fire in Hurricane

PUTNAM COUNTY (WOWK) – Fire crews from three counties spent the early morning hours battling a major house fire in Hurricane.

The fire at a two-story home on Deleware Drive broke out at about 1:30 a.m.

The family was home, but made it out safely. No injuries were reported.

Crews from Hurricane, Culloden and Teays Valley responded, as well as help from neighboring Cabell and Kanawha Counties.

