SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews battled a fire overnight in the 200 block of Allen Drive in South Charleston.

Metro 911 officials say this happened around 4 a.m. on May 29.

They say it was a single-story residential building.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The South Charleston Fire Department, Dunbar FD, South Charleston PD and Kanawha County Ambulance were all on the scene.