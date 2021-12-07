Crews battle residential fire in Charleston

Kanawha County 911 officials say they received a call at approximately 12:30 p.m. Dec. 7 of a fire at a home in the 700 block of Central Avenue in Charleston. The fire is believed to be electrical and no injuries were reported. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Andie Bernhardt)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are on the scene of a structure fire at a home in Charleston.

Kanawha County 911 officials say they received a call at approximately 12:30 p.m. Dec. 7 of a fire at a home in the 700 block of Central Avenue in Charleston.

At this time, crews on the scene say investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, but they believe it is electrical at this time. Neighbors tell 13 News they saw smoke coming from the basement.

One person was inside at the time of the fire and made it out of the home, according to officials. No injuries were reported.