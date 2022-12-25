OMAR, WV (WOWK) –Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department says crews battled a structure fire for almost two hours in Logan County on Christmas morning.

Main Island Creek VFD says crews responded to 8382 Jerry West Highway in Omar after 6:48 a.m. on Sunday.

All occupants in the home exited safely and there were no injuries, according to Main Island Creek VFD. Officials say they determined the fire was non-intentional and witness statements point to a possible electrical ignition.

The City of Logan Fire Department also was on the scene, says Main Island Creek VFD.