KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a working fire in Kanawha County.

Kanawha County Metro says that medics are on the scene on the 2300 block of Rutledge Rd.

There was a man living in the structure.

No utilities were on. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Pinch and Malden Volunteer Fire Departments responded.

No injuries were reported.

Rutledge Rd. was closed for a period of time, but it is now back open.