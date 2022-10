SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Sissonville.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 11:51 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at a building in the 700 block of Pigeon Roost Road in Sissonville.

Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you more details as they become available.