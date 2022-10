HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews are battling a structure fire in the 300 block of Michigan Street in Huntington.

Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 9:20 p.m.

They say everyone got out safe and the fire is contained to one house.

The Huntington Fire Department is on the scene.