(UPDATE: 2:13 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022) – Crews have extinguished the fire that broke out at a trailer in the town of Belle. No one was injured in the blaze.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire in Kanawha County this afternoon.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 1:07 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on Ashford Lane in Belle, West Virginia. Crews say at one point, the trailer was fully involved by the fire.

Dispatchers say they do not know if the trailer was occupied at the time of the fire, but no one was injured in the incident.

Belle and two other volunteer fire departments responded to the scene. There is no word on what caused the fire.