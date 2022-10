KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fire is under control after crews responded to a trailer that caught on fire in the community of Sharon in Kanawha County.

Metro 911 officials say a call about a fire in the 100 block of Sharon Hill Drive in Sharon came in just before 9 p.m.

They say the fire was at a trailer and no injuries are being reported.

The fire was fully involved but it is now under control.

The Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded.