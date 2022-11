CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says responders are on Miller Street in Charleston for a structure fire.

The call came into dispatch at 3:46 p.m.

Metro 911 says when crews arrived, they advised it was a working fire on the backside of the structure. The structure is abandoned, according to dispatchers.

Charleston Fire Department is on the scene, Metro says.

There is no other information available at this time.