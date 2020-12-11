Crews battling Charleston structure fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene at a structure fire on Charleston’s East End.

The call came in at just 6 a.m. At this time the structure, located on 1500 block of Jackson Street, is believed to be vacant. The building is just down the road from the Charleston Police Department Ruffner detachment.

We have a crew on scene and will bring you more details as they become available.