Crews battling fire in Charleston, injuries reported

February 14 2022 12:00 am

UPDATE(2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022): The Charleston Fire Department tells 13 News that this fire involved a two-story residence.

They say that firefighters rescued two people with ladders from the upstairs of the residence.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews are battling a fire at the intersection of Madison Street and Russell Street in Charleston, according to Metro 911 officials.

They say that the call came in around 1:30 p.m.

One person has been taken to the hospital, but they say they do not know the extent of the injuries.

The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are on the scene, according to dispatchers.

