CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Crews are battling a fire in the 600 block of Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 11:45 a.m.

There is no word on any injuries.

Tyler Mountain VFD, Nitro FD, Dunbar FD, St. Albans FD and Institute VFD are all on scene.