Crews battling structure fire in Hurricane

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Firefighters are battling a house fire in Hurricane.

The fire is at a home in the Woodridge Estates Subdivision off Cow Creak Road.

Crews say one vehicle was damaged in the fire, and they are unsure of the cause at this time. No injuries have been reported yet.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories