HURRICANE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Firefighters are battling a house fire in Hurricane.
The fire is at a home in the Woodridge Estates Subdivision off Cow Creak Road.
Crews say one vehicle was damaged in the fire, and they are unsure of the cause at this time. No injuries have been reported yet.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Mayor Goodwin promises changes in 2020 at State of the City Address
- Crews battling structure fire in Hurricane
- Yeager TSA officers confiscate first gun of the year
- Local auto group owner nominated for Time Magazine award
- Road reopened after Structure fire in Clendenin
- Deputies in Texas arrest man accused of cyberstalking women across ten states
- Police identify man who died after fight at a Kentucky bar
- Jury selected for murder trial of parents of two-month-old baby
- More than 100 clergy members express support for Fairness Act
- Kanawha State Forest begins new monthly initiative to clean up gun range