UPDATE (10:32 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31): Fire crews on the scene tell 13 News that the structure was abandoned and no one was injured.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Fire crews are battling a two-story building fire in Huntington tonight.

Fire crews on the scene say flames are still raging at the house on W 11th Street in Huntington.

