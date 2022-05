CHESAPEAKE, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Chesapeake.

Metro 911 officials say a call about a fire in the 14,000 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE came in just after 7 a.m.

They say there are no reports of any injuries.

The Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department and East Bank VFD are on the scene.