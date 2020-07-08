Crews close Charleston street during structure fire battle

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on scene of a structure fire that has closed Patrick Street to traffic at this time.

According to dispatch, the call came in as an abandoned building on fire. Crews have not reported any occupants in the building at this time.

Patrick Street near Kemp Avenue is currently closed to traffic.

More details will be provided as they become available.

