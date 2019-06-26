Crews continue to try and restore power in Kanawha County

Charleston, W. Va. (WOWK) – Monday’s storm left over 25,000 customers in Kanawha County without power.

Trees fell on power lines causing widespread power outages and gas leaks.

Crews worked all day on Tuesday to try and restore power lines that were down and are going to continue to work throughout the week.

Until then, Phil Moye of Appalachian Power suggests to steer clear of any power lines.

“Certainly if there’s a line down stay way from it.. contact us before and make sure it’s safe to go anywhere near it” says Phil.

Appalachian Power is hoping for numbers of power outages to continue to go down tonight and into tomorrow morning, with power fully restored by Thursday night.