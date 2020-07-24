Crews continue to work to clear semi crash on US-35

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – WV DOH continues to work to clear a semi that crashed this evening in Mason County.
According to dispatchers, the crash was reported just before 6 p.m. on US-35 near Henderson.
The northbound lanes of US-35 are closed while crews work to clean and clear the scene.
It is unknown if there are any injuries in the crash. The semi is the only vehicle involved.
Point Pleasant Fire, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Mason County EMS, and WV DOH are responding to the scene.
