Crews continue to work to clear semi crash on US-35

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Red’s Rollen Garage

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – WV DOH continues to work to clear a semi that crashed this evening in Mason County.

According to dispatchers, the crash was reported just before 6 p.m. on US-35 near Henderson.

The northbound lanes of US-35 are closed while crews work to clean and clear the scene.

It is unknown if there are any injuries in the crash. The semi is the only vehicle involved.

Point Pleasant Fire, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Mason County EMS, and WV DOH are responding to the scene.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS