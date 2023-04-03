CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews in West Virginia are working to restore power after another weekend of high winds caused major damage throughout the Tri-State on Saturday, April 1, with multiple downed trees, damaged buildings and power lines across the region.

On Saturday night, Appalachian Power said approximately 83,000 of its customers are without power, and 49,000 of those customers are in West Virginia. According to Mon Power’s parent company, FirstEnergy, approximately 46,000 Mon Power customers lost service due to the storm throughout its coverage area.

Appalachian Power says as of Monday morning, more than 90% of its impacted customers have now had power restored, and approximately 6.200 remain without power. Officials say Kanawha, Logan, Mingo and Raleigh counties each have more than 500 customers still waiting to have their power restored.

According to Mon Power’s website, 1,298 of its West Virginia customers are still without power. This includes nine customers in Braxton County, 229 in Calhoun County, 20 in Clay County, 79 in Jackson County, less than five in Nicholas County and 309 in Roane County.

Most Appalachian Power customers should see their service restored by tonight, according to company officials say. However, Appalachian Power says customers in the hardest hit areas of the Mountain State including Boone, Logan, and Mingo counties could be waiting until Tuesday night to have their service restored.

At this time, Appalachian Power crews are focusing on 600 remaining outage locations where electrical facilities have been damaged. Crews say these repairs will restore power to 10 or fewer customers each.

Officials with Appalachian Power are reminding all residents to avoid getting too close to downed power lines. The lines carry an electric current that can cause serious or fatal injuries to anyone who touches it. Appalachian Power officials say if you come across a downed power line, contact the company at 1-800-956-4237 or call 911 immediately and keep yourself and others away from it.