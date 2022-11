PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The dry, windy and warm conditions are all the ingredients for brush fires, and crews in Putnam County were called to battle one today.

The blaze broke out this afternoon on Mud Lick Road near the Putnam-Jackson county line. Firefighters from Eleanor, Route 34 and Jackson County worked together to get the flames under control.

Officials say the scene is now clear and there was no damage to any structures. No injuries were reported.