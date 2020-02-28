Crews extinguish fire at ATV shop in Dunbar

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – A popular ATV shop in Dunbar went up in flames early this afternoon.

South Charleston and Dunbar fire crews responded to the fire just before noon. Witnesses say they were picking up their “Razor” vehicle when it caught fire in the shop while workers were putting last-minute touches on the body of the ATV.

“Well we were sitting inside, and my brother just paid for his Razor. And they came running in and said that there is a fire and for all of us to get out of the building and we came out and his razor was burning and the whole place was on fire,” Ashley Rickard, a witness to the fire, said.

Fire crews say the quick response was crucial in this situation because of all the flammable materials in the shop.

“I’m very, very happy with the result. I can’t stress that enough with what we saw when we pulled in, I’m very, very happy with where we were able to confine it to just the fore area itself,” Chief Chris Thornhill of the Dunbar Fire Department said.

One worker was transported to the hospital with minor burns.

